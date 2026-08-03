Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Cantlay has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.

Cantlay has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.