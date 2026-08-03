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2H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Patrick Cantlay hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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Patrick Cantlay returns to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off Aug. 6-9, 2026. Cam Young is the defending champion after posting a 22-under total in 2025.

Latest odds for Cantlay at the Wyndham Championship.

Cantlay's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT864-66-70-68-1270.286
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2871-68-71-68-230.833
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC65-74-1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1465-66-64-71-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-72+6--
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1770-72-76-67-367.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3570-69-74-68+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1072-68-66-69-9133.333
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT869-64-68-72-11163.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1277-67-66-73-5101.667

Cantlay's recent performances

  • Cantlay has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Cantlay has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cantlay has averaged 0.812 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3360.120
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4820.633
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.219-0.051
Average Strokes Gained: Putting87-0.0010.111
Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0360.812

Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.336 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.482 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 69.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cantlay delivered a -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
  • Cantlay's overall performance this season includes a 1.036 Strokes Gained: Total mark that ranked 13th on TOUR and 932 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranked him 41st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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