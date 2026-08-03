Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Patrick Cantlay hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Patrick Cantlay returns to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off Aug. 6-9, 2026. Cam Young is the defending champion after posting a 22-under total in 2025.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|64-66-70-68
|-12
|70.286
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|65-74
|-1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|65-66-64-71
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T17
|70-72-76-67
|-3
|67.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|70-69-74-68
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|133.333
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|69-64-68-72
|-11
|163.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|77-67-66-73
|-5
|101.667
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 0.812 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.336
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.482
|0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.219
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|-0.001
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.036
|0.812
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.336 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.482 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 69.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay delivered a -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
- Cantlay's overall performance this season includes a 1.036 Strokes Gained: Total mark that ranked 13th on TOUR and 932 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranked him 41st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.