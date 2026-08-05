Noah Goodwin betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Noah Goodwin makes birdie on No. 4 at THE CJ CUP
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Noah Goodwin finished tied for 23rd at nine-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Goodwin's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T23
|65-71-66-69
|-9
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Goodwin's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of nine-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Goodwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-78
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|66-67-71-75
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|67-67-76-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|72-65-68-71
|-12
|--
Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of five-under.
- Goodwin has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.723 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Goodwin has averaged -0.925 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.357
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.780
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.087
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.205
|-0.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.543
|-0.925
Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Goodwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards shows his solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin has struggled with a -0.780 mark. He has hit 61.81% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Goodwin has delivered a -1.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, averaging 28.88 putts per round. He has broken par 16.67% of the time while avoiding bogeys 18.06% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.