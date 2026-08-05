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1H AGO

Noah Goodwin betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Noah Goodwin makes birdie on No. 4 at THE CJ CUP

Noah Goodwin makes birdie on No. 4 at THE CJ CUP

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Noah Goodwin finished tied for 23rd at nine-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Goodwin at the Wyndham Championship.

Goodwin's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2365-71-66-69-9

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Goodwin's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of nine-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Goodwin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-78+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-74+2--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-70-4--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1466-67-71-75-5--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6367-67-76-69-9--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-73-1--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2172-65-68-71-12--

Goodwin's recent performances

  • Goodwin has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of five-under.
  • Goodwin has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.723 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Goodwin has averaged -0.925 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3570.213
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.780-0.468
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0870.052
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.205-0.723
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.543-0.925

Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Goodwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards shows his solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin has struggled with a -0.780 mark. He has hit 61.81% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Goodwin has delivered a -1.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, averaging 28.88 putts per round. He has broken par 16.67% of the time while avoiding bogeys 18.06% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Wyndham Championship

Austin Eckroat
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USA
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Matti Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
USA
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Thorbjørn Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
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