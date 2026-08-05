Cameron Champ betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Champ's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 39th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 7-under.

Champ has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.703 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Champ has an average of -0.350 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.