Cameron Champ betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Cameron Champ's 151-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at Corales Puntacana
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Cameron Champ returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Champ looks to improve upon his performance from 2024 where he finished tied for 45th at 5-under.
Champ's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|67-69-68-71
|-5
|2023
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|2022
|MC
|71-71
|+2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Champ's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Champ's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T67
|69-71-69-73
|-6
|2.178
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|66-70-71-66
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|66-73-65-73
|-7
|--
Champ's recent performances
- Champ's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 39th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 7-under.
- Champ has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.703 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has an average of -0.350 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has averaged -0.495 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.364
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.035
|-0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.424
|-0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.174
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.921
|-0.495
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.7 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ sports a -1.035 mark. He has a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Champ delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he breaks par 18.89% of the time.
- Champ ranks 204th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 10 points earned.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.