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Cameron Champ betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Cameron Champ's 151-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at Corales Puntacana

Cameron Champ's 151-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at Corales Puntacana

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Cameron Champ returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Champ looks to improve upon his performance from 2024 where he finished tied for 45th at 5-under.

Latest odds for Champ at the Wyndham Championship.

Champ's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T4567-69-68-71-5
2023MC73-70+3
2022MC71-71+2

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Champ's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Champ's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-71+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6769-71-69-73-62.178
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3966-70-71-66-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D74+3--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-78-2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-70E--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-68-5--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4766-73-65-73-7--

Champ's recent performances

  • Champ's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 39th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 7-under.
  • Champ has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.703 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Champ has an average of -0.350 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Champ has averaged -0.495 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3640.390
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.035-0.703
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.424-0.350
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1740.168
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.921-0.495

Champ's advanced stats and rankings

  • Champ posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.7 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ sports a -1.035 mark. He has a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Champ delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he breaks par 18.89% of the time.
  • Champ ranks 204th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 10 points earned.

All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Wyndham Championship

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Matti Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Thorbjørn Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
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