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2H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Travelers

Nico Echavarria drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Travelers

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Nico Echavarria returns to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship, set for Aug. 6-9, 2026. He'll look to build on his tied for 19th finish in 2025 when he shot 10-under.

Latest odds for Echavarria at the Wyndham Championship.

Echavarria's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1963-68-64-75-10
2024T2268-68-66-68-10
2023MC73-68+1

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Echavarria's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-68E--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT6771-67-69-77+46.875
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3668-70-69-69-416.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3064-69-68-68-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5671-73-75-71+1010.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4073-75-75-71+619.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-71-65-68-1088.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-75+10--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3173-67-70-71-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5567-73-79-68-19.500

Echavarria's recent performances

  • Echavarria has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
  • Echavarria has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Echavarria has averaged 0.161 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.1790.053
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0620.274
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.257-0.052
Average Strokes Gained: Putting88-0.011-0.115
Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.3840.161

Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

  • Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.179 (122nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Echavarria sported a 0.062 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 63.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Echavarria delivered a -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 19.81% of the time.
  • Echavarria ranked 44th in 2026 with 880 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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