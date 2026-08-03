Nico Echavarria betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Nico Echavarria drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Travelers
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Nico Echavarria returns to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship, set for Aug. 6-9, 2026. He'll look to build on his tied for 19th finish in 2025 when he shot 10-under.
Echavarria's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T19
|63-68-64-75
|-10
|2024
|T22
|68-68-66-68
|-10
|2023
|MC
|73-68
|+1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T67
|71-67-69-77
|+4
|6.875
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|68-70-69-69
|-4
|16.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|64-69-68-68
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T56
|71-73-75-71
|+10
|10.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T40
|73-75-75-71
|+6
|19.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-71-65-68
|-10
|88.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|73-67-70-71
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|67-73-79-68
|-1
|9.500
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Echavarria has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.161 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.179
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.062
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.257
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|-0.011
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.384
|0.161
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.179 (122nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Echavarria sported a 0.062 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 63.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria delivered a -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 19.81% of the time.
- Echavarria ranked 44th in 2026 with 880 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.