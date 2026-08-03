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2H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Nick Taylor hits tee shot to 13 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Nick Taylor hits tee shot to 13 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

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Nick Taylor finished tied for 10th at 13-under in 2021 at this tournament but missed the cut in his most recent appearance in 2024. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of returning to form at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Taylor at the Wyndham Championship.

Taylor's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC63-74-3
2022T8167-71-73-72+3
2021T1065-71-67-64-13

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Taylor's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6169-66-71-72-24.5
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5968-71-72-71+28.5
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2670-67-69-68-631.75
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2568-71-64-65-1238
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6567-71-78-64E3.9
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4368-78-73-76+717.25
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-72-65-74E37
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1466-73-68-70-790
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT966-70-72-71-9137

Taylor's recent performances

  • Taylor has one top-ten finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
  • Taylor has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.713 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Taylor has averaged 0.349 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.218-0.261
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.143-0.097
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.278-0.006
Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.1960.713
Average Strokes Gained: Total540.3990.349

Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

  • Taylor posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.218 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sports a 0.143 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 65.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Taylor delivers a 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranks 39th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.31%.
  • Taylor currently sits 61st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 643 points and ranks 54th in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.399.

All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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