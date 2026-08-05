Nick Hardy betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Nick Hardy hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Nick Hardy returns to Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 for the 2026 Wyndham Championship after missing the cut last year with a score of 3-over. The tournament carries a purse of $8.5 million at the Greensboro, North Carolina venue.
Hardy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|2024
|T38
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|2023
|T27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|2022
|MC
|70-72
|+2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 27th at 7-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|71-67-70-72
|-8
|4.169
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|66-68-70-66
|-10
|22.296
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-73
|+12
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|63-70-63-69
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
- Hardy has an average of 0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged -0.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.166
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.508
|-0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.067
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.426
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.701
|-0.385
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.166 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy has posted a -0.508 mark. He has hit 64.35% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.21 putts per round and has broken par 21.06% of the time.
- Hardy currently ranks 193rd with 40 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.