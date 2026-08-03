Nick Dunlap betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Dunlap has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.

Dunlap has an average of -0.501 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.