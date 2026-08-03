Nick Dunlap betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Nick Dunlap holes 61-foot approach for birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic
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Nick Dunlap has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship, including a 2-over performance in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set on making his first weekend at this event.
Dunlap's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|2024
|MC
|70-68
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|72-65-71-69
|-3
|2.987
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|67-72-67-67
|-11
|20.583
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|70-67-73-71
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|69-72-66-69
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|60-70-64-70
|-24
|20.583
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -0.501 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -0.112 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.863
|-0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.090
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.149
|0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.006
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.618
|-0.112
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.863 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sported a 0.090 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap delivered a 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 19.70% of the time.
- Dunlap has earned 99 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 165th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.