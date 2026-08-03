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2H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap holes 61-foot approach for birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

Nick Dunlap holes 61-foot approach for birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

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Nick Dunlap has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship, including a 2-over performance in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set on making his first weekend at this event.

Latest odds for Dunlap at the Wyndham Championship.

Dunlap's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-69+2
2024MC70-68-2

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Dunlap's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-73+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-70+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2067-72-67-69-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5972-65-71-69-32.987
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3367-72-67-67-1120.583
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6070-67-73-71+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-65-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2469-72-66-69-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1760-70-64-70-2420.583

Dunlap's recent performances

  • Dunlap has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
  • Dunlap has an average of -0.501 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dunlap has averaged -0.112 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.863-0.501
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.090-0.207
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1490.256
Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0060.340
Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.618-0.112

Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.863 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sported a 0.090 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dunlap delivered a 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 19.70% of the time.
  • Dunlap has earned 99 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 165th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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