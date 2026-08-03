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1H AGO

Neal Shipley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Neal Shipley's 216-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic

Neal Shipley's 216-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic

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Neal Shipley will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship. The tournament features a $8.5 million purse with Cam Young defending his title after winning at 22-under last year.

Latest odds for Shipley at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • This is Shipley's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Shipley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5067-70-67-72-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT4470-69-66-70-910.071
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6571-73-77-73+146.875
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5168-70-66-72-47.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-69E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4066-70-69-67-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3873-67-70-68-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--

Shipley's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.
  • Shipley has an average of 0.773 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Shipley has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.933 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Shipley has averaged -0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.7670.773
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.1710.277
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.480-0.263
Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.615-0.933
Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.500-0.147

Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Shipley leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.767 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley posted a -0.171 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 67.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Shipley delivered a -0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 19.50% of the time.
  • Shipley has earned 57 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 184th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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