Neal Shipley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Neal Shipley's 216-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic
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Neal Shipley will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship. The tournament features a $8.5 million purse with Cam Young defending his title after winning at 22-under last year.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Shipley's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|10.071
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|71-73-77-73
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|68-70-66-72
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-70-69-67
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|73-67-70-68
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
Shipley's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.
- Shipley has an average of 0.773 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.933 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has averaged -0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.767
|0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.171
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.480
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.615
|-0.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.500
|-0.147
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.767 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley posted a -0.171 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 67.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shipley delivered a -0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 19.50% of the time.
- Shipley has earned 57 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 184th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.