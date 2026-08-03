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1H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Michael Kim sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Rocket Classic

Michael Kim sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Rocket Classic

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Michael Kim finished tied for fifth at 13-under in 2023 at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of contending again at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Kim at the Wyndham Championship.

Kim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6266-68-69-76-1
2024WD68-68-76-
2023T572-65-62-68-13
2021T6567-69-72-71-1

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT865-67-67-69-1270.286
July 26, 20263M OpenT1069-59-70-69-1770.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3068-67-68-66-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4371-72-70-75+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-72-77-72+913.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1770-67-69-68-647.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-70-67-72+215.136

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Kim has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 1.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.2910.117
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.0120.358
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.1200.041
Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4610.525
Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3021.041

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.291 (134th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kim sported a 0.012 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 63.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.87% of the time.
  • Kim has earned 690 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 59th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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