Michael Brennan betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Michael Brennan drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at Rocket Classic
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Michael Brennan will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Brennan's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|65-67-64-73
|-11
|51.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|65-69-63-74
|-13
|32.500
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|72-68-70-71
|+1
|11.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|67-71-71-70
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|20.583
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|72-71-73-72
|+8
|16.150
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|67-66-69-68
|-10
|88.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|81
|72-72-69-78
|+11
|3.500
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Brennan has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged 0.831 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.637
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.282
|0.922
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.552
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.172
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.194
|0.831
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.637 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.1 yards ranks second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sports a 0.282 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 59th with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brennan has delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 23.21% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.