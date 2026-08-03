Michael Brennan betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Brennan has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.

Brennan has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.