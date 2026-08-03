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2H AGO

Michael Brennan betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Michael Brennan drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at Rocket Classic

Michael Brennan drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at Rocket Classic

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Michael Brennan will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.

Latest odds for Brennan at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • This is Brennan's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Brennan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1565-67-64-73-1151.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT2465-69-63-74-1332.500
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5372-68-70-71+111.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5267-71-71-70-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3366-68-72-67-1120.583
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4372-71-73-72+816.150
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-74+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT667-66-69-68-1088.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 17, 2026PGA Championship8172-72-69-78+113.500

Brennan's recent performances

  • Brennan has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
  • Brennan has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Brennan has averaged 0.831 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6370.159
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2820.922
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.552-0.477
Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.1720.227
Average Strokes Gained: Total760.1940.831

Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brennan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.637 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.1 yards ranks second on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sports a 0.282 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 59th with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Brennan has delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 23.21% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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