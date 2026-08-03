Max Greyserman betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Max Greyserman sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at Rocket Classic
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Max Greyserman missed the cut at 2-under in his last appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Greyserman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|2024
|2
|69-60-66-69
|-16
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Greyserman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 16-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|69-70-69-64
|-12
|25.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|16.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|69-73-76-70
|+8
|16.150
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|71-62-65-67
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|68-69-71-70
|-2
|90.000
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top ten once and top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
- Greyserman has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.679 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 0.430 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.037
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.168
|-0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.052
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.210
|0.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.057
|0.430
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.037 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.168 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 22.64% of the time.
- Greyserman ranks 99th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 376 points and has struggled with consistency, ranking 138th in Bogey Avoidance at 17.09%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.