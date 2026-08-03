Max Greyserman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.037 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.168 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 22.64% of the time.