Maverick McNealy betting profile: Wyndham Championship

McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.130 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 23.77% of the time.