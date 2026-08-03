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Maverick McNealy betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Maverick McNealy watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Maverick McNealy finished tied for 45th at five-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for McNealy at the Wyndham Championship.

McNealy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T4567-68-69-71-5

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of five-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

McNealy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT3471-66-72-64-1120.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5567-64-71-72-69.292
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3272-68-73-73+627.857
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1071-73-68-71-5140.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1869-67-71-72-156.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3775-69-71-67-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-74-71-67-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1674-67-67-67-957.556
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1877-70-70-67-465.000

McNealy's recent performances

  • McNealy has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of five-under.
  • McNealy has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McNealy has averaged 0.617 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.130-0.134
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.083-0.076
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.3080.362
Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4560.464
Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8110.617

McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.130 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
  • McNealy currently ranks 50th with 773 FedExCup Regular Season points and 23rd in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 0.811.

All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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