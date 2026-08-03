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A.J. Ewart betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

A.J. Ewart's 155-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open

A.J. Ewart's 155-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open

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A.J. Ewart will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 at the Wyndham Championship. The tournament features a $8.5 million purse and defending champion Cam Young, who won last year at 22-under.

Latest odds for Ewart at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • This is Ewart's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Ewart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-72E--
July 26, 20263M Open5569-69-70-69-76.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2069-69-68-69-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3466-67-72-67-812.444
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT7167-72-70-72-32.800
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2969-68-69-66-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1770-63-71-70-647.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-67-70-66-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2064-69-61-71-2313.563

Ewart's recent performances

  • Ewart has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
  • Ewart has an average of -0.507 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ewart has averaged 0.126 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.288-0.507
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.0750.367
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.043-0.001
Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5210.267
Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3520.126

Ewart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.288 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sported a 0.075 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 68.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ewart delivered a 0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
  • Ewart has earned 373 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 100th on TOUR, and he ranked 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.13%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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