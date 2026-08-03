A.J. Ewart betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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A.J. Ewart's 155-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open
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A.J. Ewart will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 at the Wyndham Championship. The tournament features a $8.5 million purse and defending champion Cam Young, who won last year at 22-under.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Ewart's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|55
|69-69-70-69
|-7
|6.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|69-69-68-69
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|66-67-72-67
|-8
|12.444
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T71
|67-72-70-72
|-3
|2.800
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|69-68-69-66
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|70-63-71-70
|-6
|47.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|64-69-61-71
|-23
|13.563
Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Ewart has an average of -0.507 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged 0.126 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.288
|-0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.075
|0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.043
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.521
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.352
|0.126
Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.288 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sported a 0.075 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 68.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ewart delivered a 0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
- Ewart has earned 373 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 100th on TOUR, and he ranked 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.13%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.