A.J. Ewart betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.288 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sported a 0.075 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 68.86% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ewart delivered a 0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.