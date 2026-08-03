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2H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Matti Schmid sinks 19-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open

Matti Schmid sinks 19-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open

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Matti Schmid finished tied for 31st at seven-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Schmid at the Wyndham Championship.

Schmid's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3169-65-68-71-7
2024T6468-67-75-70E
2023T2267-71-66-68-8

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of seven-under.
  • Schmid's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 22nd at eight-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Schmid's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-75+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenT4467-72-69-67-910.071
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2168-69-67-69-739.100
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-77+14--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT469-72-65-69-5300.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1063-68-64-67-2642.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open7467-69-75-74+52.600

Schmid's recent performances

  • Schmid has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of five-under.
  • Schmid has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Schmid has averaged -0.472 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee91-0.017-0.133
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.366-0.135
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.078-0.090
Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.008-0.114
Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.453-0.472

Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.017 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a -0.366 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 67.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 21.13% of the time.
  • Schmid earned 580 FedExCup Regular Season points (67th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.12% that ranked 139th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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