Matti Schmid betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.017 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a -0.366 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 67.21% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 21.13% of the time.