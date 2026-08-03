Matti Schmid betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Matti Schmid sinks 19-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open
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Matti Schmid finished tied for 31st at seven-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Schmid's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|69-65-68-71
|-7
|2024
|T64
|68-67-75-70
|E
|2023
|T22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of seven-under.
- Schmid's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 22nd at eight-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|67-72-69-67
|-9
|10.071
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|39.100
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|69-72-65-69
|-5
|300.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|63-68-64-67
|-26
|42.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-69-75-74
|+5
|2.600
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of five-under.
- Schmid has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged -0.472 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|-0.017
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.366
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.078
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.008
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.453
|-0.472
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.017 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a -0.366 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 67.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 21.13% of the time.
- Schmid earned 580 FedExCup Regular Season points (67th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.12% that ranked 139th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.