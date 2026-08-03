Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Matthieu Pavon drains 17-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at Rocket Classic
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Matthieu Pavon returns to the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 72nd at 2-over in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on his previous showing in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Pavon's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T72
|66-69-74-73
|+2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Pavon's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 2-over.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|67-71-67-66
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|67-69-67-69
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|64-69-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 9-under.
- Pavon has an average of 0.881 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.795 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -0.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.253
|0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.460
|-0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|-0.004
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.091
|-0.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.120
|-0.492
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.253 (45th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Pavon sported a -0.460 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Pavon ranked 125th with 236 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.