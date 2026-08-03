Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Pavon has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 9-under.

Pavon has an average of 0.881 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.795 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.