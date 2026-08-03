PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon drains 17-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at Rocket Classic

Matthieu Pavon drains 17-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at Rocket Classic

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Matthieu Pavon returns to the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 72nd at 2-over in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on his previous showing in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Pavon at the Wyndham Championship.

Pavon's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T7266-69-74-73+2

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Pavon's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Pavon's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC66-74E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-69-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-76+6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2067-71-67-66-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4067-69-67-69-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2064-69-64-68-2313.563
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--

Pavon's recent performances

  • Pavon has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 9-under.
  • Pavon has an average of 0.881 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.795 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Pavon has averaged -0.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2530.881
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.460-0.483
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green84-0.004-0.095
Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.091-0.795
Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.120-0.492

Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.253 (45th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Pavon sported a -0.460 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Pavon delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
  • Pavon ranked 125th with 236 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1H AGO
A.J. Ewart betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1H AGO
Kensei Hirata betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1H AGO
Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW