Matt Wallace betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Matt Wallace sinks 51-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Rocket Classic
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Matt Wallace returns to the Wyndham Championship after a tied for 27th finish at 8-under in 2025. The tournament runs Aug. 6-9 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Wallace's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|65-71-68-68
|-8
|2024
|T28
|69-66-70-66
|-9
|2023
|T45
|67-68-70-71
|-4
|2022
|MC
|71-69
|E
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T5
|67-64-69-67
|-13
|100.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T40
|69-67-72-71
|-1
|19.917
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|67-71-70-65
|-11
|20.583
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-71-72-68
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-71-69-71
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|74-71-71-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|64-69-63-72
|-20
|4.900
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|9.500
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
- Wallace has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 0.678 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|-0.018
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.339
|0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.161
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.030
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.512
|0.678
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.018 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.339 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.52% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.