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2H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Matt Wallace sinks 51-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Rocket Classic

Matt Wallace sinks 51-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Rocket Classic

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Matt Wallace returns to the Wyndham Championship after a tied for 27th finish at 8-under in 2025. The tournament runs Aug. 6-9 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Wallace at the Wyndham Championship.

Wallace's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2765-71-68-68-8
2024T2869-66-70-66-9
2023T4567-68-70-71-4
2022MC71-69E

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Wallace's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT567-64-69-67-13100.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT4069-67-72-71-119.917
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3367-71-70-65-1120.583
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC66-73-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-71-72-68+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-71-69-71-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2374-71-71-66-640.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3064-69-63-72-204.900
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5569-72-68-71-49.500

Wallace's recent performances

  • Wallace has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
  • Wallace has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wallace has averaged 0.678 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee92-0.018-0.125
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3390.745
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.1610.075
Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.030-0.017
Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5120.678

Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.018 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.339 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.52% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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