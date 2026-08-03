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2H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Matt McCarty hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Matt McCarty hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

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Matt McCarty finished tied for eighth at 13-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon his performance from last year's Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for McCarty at the Wyndham Championship.

McCarty's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T866-65-72-64-13

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In McCarty's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

McCarty's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5070-66-72-68-46.550
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC75-67+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-72-1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3069-70-63-67-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-80+12--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-69+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6064-71-75-71+14.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-74+11--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1063-74-68-70-9133.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT969-70-69-71-9137.000

McCarty's recent performances

  • McCarty has finished in the top ten twice over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
  • McCarty has an average of -0.459 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McCarty has averaged -0.286 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.154-0.459
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1320.369
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.204-0.140
Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.129-0.056
Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.096-0.286

McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

  • McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.154 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a 0.132 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 63.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
  • McCarty has earned 814 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 46th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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