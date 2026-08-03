Matt McCarty betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Matt McCarty hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic
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Matt McCarty finished tied for eighth at 13-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon his performance from last year's Wyndham Championship.
McCarty's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|66-65-72-64
|-13
At the Wyndham Championship
- In McCarty's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|70-66-72-68
|-4
|6.550
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|69-70-63-67
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-80
|+12
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-69
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|64-71-75-71
|+1
|4.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|63-74-68-70
|-9
|133.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|137.000
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top ten twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
- McCarty has an average of -0.459 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged -0.286 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.154
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.132
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.204
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.129
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.096
|-0.286
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.154 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a 0.132 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 63.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
- McCarty has earned 814 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 46th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.