Martin Laird betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Laird has his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for eleventh.

Laird has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.695 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Laird has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.