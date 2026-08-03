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2H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard drains 13-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic

Mark Hubbard drains 13-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic

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Mark Hubbard finished tied for third at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of building on that strong performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Hubbard at the Wyndham Championship.

Hubbard's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T363-66-73-63-15
2024MC68-69-3
2023MC72-67-1
2022T6170-69-70-67-4
2021T5167-70-68-69-6

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Hubbard missed the cut in both 2024 and 2023 but has made the cut in three of his last five appearances at this event.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hubbard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6166-68-73-71-24.500
July 26, 20263M OpenT3470-69-65-69-1120.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-74+4--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4672-67-68-68-99.500
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship7069-71-72-70+25.750
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-77+8--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6068-69-74-70+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3166-67-69-68-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic266-67-64-70-17165.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--

Hubbard's recent performances

  • Hubbard has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished second with a score of 17-under.
  • Hubbard has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.941 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hubbard has averaged -0.700 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.1400.105
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.184-0.085
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.0470.221
Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.695-0.941
Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.605-0.700

Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hubbard has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.140 this season, ranking 118th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 136th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard has a 0.184 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 66.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 103rd with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.14%.
  • Hubbard has accumulated 282 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 116th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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