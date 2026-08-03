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1H AGO

Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Marcelo Rozo hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

Marcelo Rozo hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

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Marcelo Rozo tees off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship. The tournament offers a $8.5 million purse and is defended by Cam Young, who won at 22-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Rozo at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • This is Rozo's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Rozo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic7369-68-78-71+62.700
July 26, 20263M OpenMC67-73-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-76+8--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-69-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5372-69-68-71-43.689

Rozo's recent performances

  • Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 53rd with a score of 4-under.
  • He has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Rozo has an average of -0.961 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.066 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Rozo has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.942 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0370.247
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.157-0.961
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.501-1.066
Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-1.027-0.162
Average Strokes Gained: Total158-1.649-1.942

Rozo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.037 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sports a -0.157 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -1.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.29.
  • Rozo ranks 159th in Bogey Avoidance at 20.74% and 150th by breaking par 19.01% of the time. His overall Strokes Gained: Total of -1.649 ranks 158th on TOUR.
  • He has earned 13 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 201st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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