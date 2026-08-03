Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Mackenzie Hughes hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Hughes returns to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off Aug. 6-9, 2026. He finished tied for 28th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024.
Hughes' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T28
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|2023
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|2022
|MC
|67-78
|+5
|2021
|T37
|70-63-70-69
|-8
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|71-67-68-69
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|66-72-69-68
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|66-68-66-68
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|72-67-70-66
|-9
|9.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|66-67-69-69
|-9
|70.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-69-72-71
|-7
|3.800
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|71-75-73-66
|+1
|10.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 12-under.
- Hughes has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.646 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.904 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.205
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.303
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.432
|0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.355
|0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.278
|0.904
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.205 (125th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hughes has sported a -0.303 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 67.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52.
- Hughes ranks 17th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.39% and has earned 259 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 120th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.