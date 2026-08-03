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2H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Mackenzie Hughes hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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Hughes returns to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off Aug. 6-9, 2026. He finished tied for 28th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024.

Latest odds for Hughes at the Wyndham Championship.

Hughes' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T2867-69-69-66-9
2023MC70-72+2
2022MC67-78+5
2021T3770-63-70-69-8

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Hughes' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hughes' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-68-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT4471-67-68-69-910.071
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2066-72-69-68-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1066-68-66-68-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4672-67-70-66-99.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1066-67-69-69-970.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6665-69-72-71-73.800
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5271-75-73-66+110.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--

Hughes' recent performances

  • Hughes has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 12-under.
  • Hughes has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.646 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hughes has averaged 0.904 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.2050.161
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.303-0.432
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4320.529
Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3550.646
Average Strokes Gained: Total670.2780.904

Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

  • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.205 (125th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hughes has sported a -0.303 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 67.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52.
  • Hughes ranks 17th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.39% and has earned 259 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 120th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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