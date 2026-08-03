Mac Meissner betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Mac Meissner hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Mac Meissner finished second at 16-under in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set on claiming his first victory at this event in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Meissner's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|65-63-70-66
|-16
|2024
|T12
|65-70-67-67
|-11
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 16-under.
- Meissner's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished second at 16-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|69-68-65-69
|-9
|31.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|71-67-64-73
|-5
|24.333
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|67-70-66-64
|-17
|91.667
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T44
|70-66-67-68
|-9
|16.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|75-74-75-72
|+8
|15.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|66-67-67-69
|-11
|145.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|68-64-71-67
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T9
|67-69-64-71
|-13
|42.500
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
- Meissner has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.751 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 1.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|-0.024
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.168
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.220
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.296
|0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.661
|1.036
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.024 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.168 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 66.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner delivered a 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 23.32% of the time.
- Meissner ranks 71st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 546 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.