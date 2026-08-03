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1H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Mac Meissner hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Mac Meissner hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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Mac Meissner finished second at 16-under in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set on claiming his first victory at this event in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Meissner at the Wyndham Championship.

Meissner's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025265-63-70-66-16
2024T1265-70-67-67-11

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Meissner's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished second at 16-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Meissner's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2669-68-65-69-931.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-67-2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3071-67-64-73-524.333
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT667-70-66-64-1791.667
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4470-66-67-68-916.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4675-74-75-72+815.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT366-67-67-69-11145.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3168-64-71-67-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT967-69-64-71-1342.500

Meissner's recent performances

  • Meissner has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
  • Meissner has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.751 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Meissner has averaged 1.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee93-0.0240.246
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.168-0.034
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2200.073
Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.2960.751
Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6611.036

Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

  • Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.024 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.168 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 66.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Meissner delivered a 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 23.32% of the time.
  • Meissner ranks 71st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 546 points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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