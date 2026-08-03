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5H AGO

Luke List betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Luke List hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open

Luke List hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open

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Luke List returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. List missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

Latest odds for List at the Wyndham Championship.

List's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC75-71+6
2024MC69-74+3
2021MC66-73-1

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In List's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
  • List has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this tournament.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

List's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-70-1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1571-70-69-64-1429.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4969-68-67-70-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4066-66-70-70-1213.071
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-72-1--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-67-6--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D76+5--

List's recent performances

  • List had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 14-under.
  • He has an average of 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • List has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • List has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

List's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.7570.844
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.419-0.424
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.243-0.139
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.063-0.013
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.1580.268

List's advanced stats and rankings

  • List posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.757 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards provides solid length.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List posted a -0.419 mark. He maintained a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, List delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averaged 28.40 Putts Per Round and broke par 22.50% of the time.
  • List has earned 47 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 190th.

All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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