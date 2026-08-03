Luke List betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Luke List hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Luke List returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. List missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
List's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|2024
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|2021
|MC
|66-73
|-1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In List's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- List has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this tournament.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|71-70-69-64
|-14
|29.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|69-68-67-70
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-66-70-70
|-12
|13.071
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
List's recent performances
- List had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 14-under.
- He has an average of 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- List has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- List has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.757
|0.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.419
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.243
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.063
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.158
|0.268
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.757 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards provides solid length.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List posted a -0.419 mark. He maintained a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averaged 28.40 Putts Per Round and broke par 22.50% of the time.
- List has earned 47 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 190th.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.