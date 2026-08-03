Luke List betting profile: Wyndham Championship

List had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 14-under.

He has an average of 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

List has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

List has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.