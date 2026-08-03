Luke Clanton betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Clanton has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.

Clanton has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.