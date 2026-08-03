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2H AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Luke Clanton's 122-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 3 at Rocket Classic

Luke Clanton's 122-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 3 at Rocket Classic

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Luke Clanton finished tied for 67th at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Clanton at the Wyndham Championship.

Clanton's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6771-65-70-74E
2024568-67-62-69-14

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Clanton's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of even par.
  • Clanton's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished fifth at 14-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Clanton's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2066-67-67-70-1040.083
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-68-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5469-66-67-75-35.860
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5465-70-77-68E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3166-66-71-67-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6070-70-70-71-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2666-68-64-69-216.475

Clanton's recent performances

  • Clanton has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
  • Clanton has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Clanton has averaged 0.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.416-0.174
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3830.474
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.1980.112
Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.349-0.104
Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.5800.308

Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

  • Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.416 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.383 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
  • Clanton has earned 149 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 147th this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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