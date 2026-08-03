Luke Clanton betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Luke Clanton's 122-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 3 at Rocket Classic
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Luke Clanton finished tied for 67th at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Clanton's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T67
|71-65-70-74
|E
|2024
|5
|68-67-62-69
|-14
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Clanton's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of even par.
- Clanton's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished fifth at 14-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|66-67-67-70
|-10
|40.083
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|69-66-67-75
|-3
|5.860
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|65-70-77-68
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|66-66-71-67
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|66-68-64-69
|-21
|6.475
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Clanton has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged 0.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.416
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.383
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.198
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.349
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.580
|0.308
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.416 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.383 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
- Clanton has earned 149 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 147th this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.