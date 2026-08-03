Lucas Glover betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Lucas Glover sinks 20-foot putt for birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Lucas Glover won the Wyndham Championship in 2023, shooting 20-under at Sedgefield Country Club. He returns to Greensboro, North Carolina Aug. 6-9 looking to reclaim the title he captured three years ago.
Glover's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2023
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|2022
|T54
|70-66-71-68
|-5
|2021
|MC
|70-72
|+2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Glover's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 20-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T57
|65-70-72-72
|-5
|5.400
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|63-64-68-71
|-14
|60.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|63-65-69-69
|-18
|145.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|75-69-68-68
|E
|6.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|73-76-73-74
|+8
|15.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|70-68-75-72
|+5
|2.800
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|68-72-68-74
|-2
|19.969
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
- Glover has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged 0.076 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.075
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.235
|0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.177
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.674
|-0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.690
|0.076
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.075 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranked 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sported a 0.235 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 66.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 18.83% of the time.
- Glover has earned 398 FedExCup Regular Season points (96th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.63% (88th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.