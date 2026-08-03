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2H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Lucas Glover sinks 20-foot putt for birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

Lucas Glover sinks 20-foot putt for birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

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Lucas Glover won the Wyndham Championship in 2023, shooting 20-under at Sedgefield Country Club. He returns to Greensboro, North Carolina Aug. 6-9 looking to reclaim the title he captured three years ago.

Latest odds for Glover at the Wyndham Championship.

Glover's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-69-1
2024MC70-71+1
2023166-64-62-68-20
2022T5470-66-71-68-5
2021MC70-72+2

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Glover's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Glover's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 20-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Glover's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-71+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenT5765-70-72-72-55.400
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT563-64-68-71-1460.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT363-65-69-69-18145.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6675-69-68-68E6.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4673-76-73-74+815.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7170-68-75-72+52.800
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3768-72-68-74-219.969

Glover's recent performances

  • Glover has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
  • Glover has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Glover has averaged 0.076 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.0750.063
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2350.842
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.177-0.231
Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.674-0.598
Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.6900.076

Glover's advanced stats and rankings

  • Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.075 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranked 152nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sported a 0.235 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 66.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 18.83% of the time.
  • Glover has earned 398 FedExCup Regular Season points (96th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.63% (88th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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