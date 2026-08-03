Lee Hodges betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Lee Hodges sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Rocket Classic
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Hodges has competed at Sedgefield Country Club three times in recent years, with his best performance coming in 2022 when he finished tied for 47th at 6-under. The 2026 Wyndham Championship takes place Aug. 6-9 in Greensboro, North Carolina, with a total purse of $8.5 million.
Hodges' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T55
|65-72-70-70
|-3
|2024
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|2022
|T47
|66-71-70-67
|-6
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 3-under.
- His best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 47th at 6-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|68-67-65-70
|-14
|42
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-66-67-69
|-18
|145
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|64-71-70-73
|-2
|18
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|72-69-71-71
|-1
|1.92
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-68-62-73
|-22
|9.25
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 1.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.263
|0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.141
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.269
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.195
|0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.330
|1.072
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.263 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.141 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 69.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
- Hodges currently ranks 101st in FedExCup Regular Season Points with 368 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.38% (42nd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.