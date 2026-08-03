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2H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Lee Hodges sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Rocket Classic

Lee Hodges sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Rocket Classic

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Hodges has competed at Sedgefield Country Club three times in recent years, with his best performance coming in 2022 when he finished tied for 47th at 6-under. The 2026 Wyndham Championship takes place Aug. 6-9 in Greensboro, North Carolina, with a total purse of $8.5 million.

Latest odds for Hodges at the Wyndham Championship.

Hodges' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5565-72-70-70-3
2024MC69-73+2
2022T4766-71-70-67-6

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 3-under.
  • His best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 47th at 6-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hodges' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2068-67-65-70-1442
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT364-66-67-69-18145
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3564-71-70-73-218
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6772-69-71-71-11.92
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-68-62-73-229.25
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--

Hodges' recent performances

  • Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
  • Hodges has an average of 0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hodges has averaged 1.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2630.468
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1410.208
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.269-0.216
Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.1950.611
Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3301.072

Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

  • Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.263 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.141 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 69.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
  • Hodges currently ranks 101st in FedExCup Regular Season Points with 368 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.38% (42nd).

All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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