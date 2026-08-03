Lee Hodges betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.263 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.141 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 69.83% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 22.33% of the time.