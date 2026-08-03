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2H AGO

Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Kristoffer Reitan's 299-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 15 at Travelers

Kristoffer Reitan's 299-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 15 at Travelers

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Kristoffer Reitan heads to Sedgefield Country Club for the 2026 Wyndham Championship, set for Aug. 6-9. The tournament features an $8.5 million purse, with Cam Young defending his title after shooting 22-under last year.

Latest odds for Reitan at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • This is Reitan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Reitan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1869-71-68-69-353.8
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2264-68-68-67-1346.0
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC70-76+6--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6068-70-70-71-14.6
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT675-70-70-65-8250.0
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-72-65-74+215.1
May 10, 2026Truist Championship166-70-64-69-15700.0
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1470-68-69-73-885.0
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT263-67-63-65-30133.8

Reitan's recent performances

  • Reitan has finished in the top 5 twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He won the Truist Championship with a score of 15-under.
  • Reitan has an average of 0.447 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Reitan has averaged -0.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.5090.447
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.088-0.300
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.085-0.384
Average Strokes Gained: Putting92-0.0340.061
Average Strokes Gained: Total640.303-0.176

Reitan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.509 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a -0.088 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 66.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Reitan delivered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 21.42% of the time.
  • Reitan has accumulated 1,464 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 18th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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