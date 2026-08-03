Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Kristoffer Reitan's 299-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 15 at Travelers
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Kristoffer Reitan heads to Sedgefield Country Club for the 2026 Wyndham Championship, set for Aug. 6-9. The tournament features an $8.5 million purse, with Cam Young defending his title after shooting 22-under last year.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Reitan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Reitan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|69-71-68-69
|-3
|53.8
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T22
|64-68-68-67
|-13
|46.0
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|68-70-70-71
|-1
|4.6
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T6
|75-70-70-65
|-8
|250.0
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-72-65-74
|+2
|15.1
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|1
|66-70-64-69
|-15
|700.0
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|70-68-69-73
|-8
|85.0
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|63-67-63-65
|-30
|133.8
Reitan's recent performances
- Reitan has finished in the top 5 twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He won the Truist Championship with a score of 15-under.
- Reitan has an average of 0.447 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reitan has averaged -0.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.509
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.088
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.085
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|-0.034
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.303
|-0.176
Reitan's advanced stats and rankings
- Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.509 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a -0.088 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 66.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reitan delivered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 21.42% of the time.
- Reitan has accumulated 1,464 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 18th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.