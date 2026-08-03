Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.509 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a -0.088 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 66.76% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Reitan delivered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 21.42% of the time.