Kihei Akina betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Kihei Akina makes birdie on No. 6 at Puerto Rico
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Kihei Akina tees off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship. The tournament features an $8.5 million purse and is being defended by Cam Young, who won at 22-under last year.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Akina's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Akina's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
Akina's recent performances
- Akina has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under.
- Akina has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Akina has averaged -0.992 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Akina's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.970
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.992
Akina's advanced stats and rankings
- Akina has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.44% this season, while his average Driving Distance is 294.8 yards.
- In terms of putting performance this season, Akina has an average of 28.25 Putts Per Round.
- Akina has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 5.56% this season and breaks par 19.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Akina as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.