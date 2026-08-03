PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Kihei Akina betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kihei Akina makes birdie on No. 6 at Puerto Rico

Kihei Akina makes birdie on No. 6 at Puerto Rico

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Kihei Akina tees off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship. The tournament features an $8.5 million purse and is being defended by Cam Young, who won at 22-under last year.

Latest odds for Akina at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • This is Akina's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Akina's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1668-70-70-70-10--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC77-72+7--

Akina's recent performances

  • Akina has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under.
  • Akina has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Akina has averaged -0.992 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Akina's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.220
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.970
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.287
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.045
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.992

Akina's advanced stats and rankings

  • Akina has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.44% this season, while his average Driving Distance is 294.8 yards.
  • In terms of putting performance this season, Akina has an average of 28.25 Putts Per Round.
  • Akina has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 5.56% this season and breaks par 19.44% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Akina as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
2H AGO
Daniel Berger betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
2H AGO
Brian Harman betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
2H AGO
Keegan Bradley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW