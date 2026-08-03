Kevin Yu betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.308 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sports a 0.077 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.40% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.56% of the time.