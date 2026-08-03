Kevin Yu betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Kevin Yu hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Kevin Yu returns to the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, after missing the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event. The tournament runs Aug. 6-9 with a purse of $8.5 million.
Yu's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-71
|E
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2023
|MC
|72-72
|+4
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Yu has missed the cut in his last three appearances at this event from 2023-2025.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|68-71-68-69
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|66-72-66-66
|-14
|50.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|69-66-69-68
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|65-70-72-71
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|70-68-73-69
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 14-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.441 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 1.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.308
|0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.077
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.060
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.267
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.179
|1.017
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.308 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sports a 0.077 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.56% of the time.
- Yu ranks 111th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 306 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.