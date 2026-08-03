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1H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Kevin Yu hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Kevin Yu hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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Kevin Yu returns to the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, after missing the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event. The tournament runs Aug. 6-9 with a purse of $8.5 million.

Latest odds for Yu at the Wyndham Championship.

Yu's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-71E
2024MC72-71+3
2023MC72-72+4

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Yu's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Yu has missed the cut in his last three appearances at this event from 2023-2025.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Yu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3166-70-65-71-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenT1669-66-66-68-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2468-71-68-69-1220.689
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-70+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1566-72-66-66-1450.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2969-66-69-68-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3565-70-72-71-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5370-68-73-69-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-74-4--

Yu's recent performances

  • Yu has two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 14-under.
  • Yu has an average of 0.441 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Yu has averaged 1.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3080.441
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.0770.245
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.0600.160
Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.2670.170
Average Strokes Gained: Total780.1791.017

Yu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.308 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sports a 0.077 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.56% of the time.
  • Yu ranks 111th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 306 points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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