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53M AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman hits tee shot to 17 feet, sets up birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

Kevin Streelman hits tee shot to 17 feet, sets up birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

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Kevin Streelman returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Streelman looks to build on his recent form at this tournament.

Latest odds for Streelman at the Wyndham Championship.

Streelman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC69-74+3
2023MC68-71-1
2022MC72-68E
2021T766-66-68-66-14

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 14-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Streelman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-73+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2467-68-69-67-1332.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3970-64-69-70-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-69-74-68-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC76-66E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-71-72-72-512.800
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6874-69-72-72+33.060

Streelman's recent performances

  • Streelman had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 13-under.
  • Streelman has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Streelman has averaged 0.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.1300.109
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1170.546
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.052-0.079
Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.069-0.417
Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.1340.159

Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.130 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sported a 0.117 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Streelman delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 21.00% of the time.
  • Streelman ranked 29th in Bogey Avoidance with a 13.96% rate and has earned 126 FedExCup Regular Season points (153rd).

All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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