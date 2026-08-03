Kevin Streelman betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Kevin Streelman hits tee shot to 17 feet, sets up birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic
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Kevin Streelman returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Streelman looks to build on his recent form at this tournament.
Streelman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|2023
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|2022
|MC
|72-68
|E
|2021
|T7
|66-66-68-66
|-14
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 14-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|32.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|70-64-69-70
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-69-74-68
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-71-72-72
|-5
|12.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|74-69-72-72
|+3
|3.060
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 13-under.
- Streelman has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has averaged 0.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.130
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.117
|0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.052
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.069
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.134
|0.159
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.130 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sported a 0.117 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Streelman delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 21.00% of the time.
- Streelman ranked 29th in Bogey Avoidance with a 13.96% rate and has earned 126 FedExCup Regular Season points (153rd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.