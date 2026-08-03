Kevin Streelman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.130 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sported a 0.117 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Streelman delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 21.00% of the time.