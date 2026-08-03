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2H AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Kevin Roy's 120-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Rocket Classic

Kevin Roy's 120-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Rocket Classic

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Kevin Roy returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Roy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Roy at the Wyndham Championship.

Roy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC66-74E
2023MC71-69E

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Roy's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Roy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2669-66-67-69-931.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT3165-70-68-69-1225.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6270-71-70-70-72.613
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1167-68-65-70-1067.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-73E--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT7170-64-72-77+32.850
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7467-70-73-76+62.550
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-71+4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT368-66-65-69-1692.500

Roy's recent performances

  • Roy has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
  • Roy has an average of 0.583 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.249 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Roy has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Roy has averaged 0.881 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1310.583
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.2680.249
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.2140.217
Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.126-0.168
Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2020.881

Roy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.131 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.268 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 66.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
  • Roy has earned 412 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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