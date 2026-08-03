Kevin Roy betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Kevin Roy's 120-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Rocket Classic
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Kevin Roy returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Roy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Roy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|66-74
|E
|2023
|MC
|71-69
|E
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|69-66-67-69
|-9
|31.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|65-70-68-69
|-12
|25.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|70-71-70-70
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|67-68-65-70
|-10
|67.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T71
|70-64-72-77
|+3
|2.850
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T74
|67-70-73-76
|+6
|2.550
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T3
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|92.500
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.583 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.249 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.881 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.131
|0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.268
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.214
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.126
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.202
|0.881
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.131 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.268 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 66.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
- Roy has earned 412 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.