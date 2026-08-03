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5H AGO

Keenan Huskey betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Keenan Huskey hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

Keenan Huskey hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

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Keenan Huskey will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship, where Cam Young is the defending champion. This tournament features a $8.5 million purse at the 7,131-yard, par-70 course in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Huskey at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • This is Huskey's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Huskey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC75-76+11--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4273-67-71-68-9--
Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC70-73+3--
Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC71-70-1--
Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC73-66-1--
July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT6266-68-72-74-84.200
July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueT3771-69-71-70-715.000
June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRSMC74-65-3--
June 8, 2025BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXT4870-67-73-68-77.750
May 25, 2025Visit Knoxville OpenMC73-77+8--

Huskey's recent performances

  • Huskey's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 37th at The Ascendant presented by Blue, where he shot 7-under.
  • Huskey has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.417 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Huskey has averaged -2.355 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Huskey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4180.116
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.411-0.531
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.632-0.524
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.147-1.417
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.772-2.355

Huskey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Huskey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.418 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards demonstrates solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Huskey sported a -0.411 mark. He maintained a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Huskey delivered a -1.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.17 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 17.59% of the time while avoiding bogey 16.67% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Huskey as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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