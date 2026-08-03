Keenan Huskey betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Keenan Huskey hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic
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Keenan Huskey will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship, where Cam Young is the defending champion. This tournament features a $8.5 million purse at the 7,131-yard, par-70 course in Greensboro, North Carolina.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Huskey's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Huskey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|75-76
|+11
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|73-67-71-68
|-9
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T62
|66-68-72-74
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T37
|71-69-71-70
|-7
|15.000
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|T48
|70-67-73-68
|-7
|7.750
|May 25, 2025
|Visit Knoxville Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
Huskey's recent performances
- Huskey's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 37th at The Ascendant presented by Blue, where he shot 7-under.
- Huskey has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.417 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Huskey has averaged -2.355 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Huskey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.418
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.411
|-0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.632
|-0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.147
|-1.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.772
|-2.355
Huskey's advanced stats and rankings
- Huskey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.418 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards demonstrates solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Huskey sported a -0.411 mark. He maintained a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Huskey delivered a -1.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.17 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 17.59% of the time while avoiding bogey 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Huskey as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.