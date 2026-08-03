Justin Thomas betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Thomas has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.

Thomas has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.768 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.