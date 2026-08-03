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Justin Thomas betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Justin Thomas makes 27-foot birdie putt at Genesis Scottish Open

Justin Thomas makes 27-foot birdie putt at Genesis Scottish Open

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Justin Thomas finished tied for 12th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2023. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Thomas at the Wyndham Championship.

Thomas's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T1270-65-66-68-11

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Thomas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT6570-69-68-76+37.375
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5069-67-69-73-28.250
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1468-66-65-67-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1771-68-75-69+365.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1974-75-72-65-255.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1369-67-67-69-857.333
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT469-69-72-65-5300.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship1367-68-69-72-8110.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-73-70-69-640.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7776-75-70-66+33.750

Thomas's recent performances

  • Thomas has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
  • Thomas has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.768 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Thomas has averaged 0.847 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1400.112
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.053-0.309
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.5320.768
Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.0890.276
Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7070.847

Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a -0.053 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 63.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Thomas delivered an exceptional Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green performance this season with a 0.532 mark, which placed him second on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Thomas delivered a 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65.
  • Thomas ranked 30th with a 0.707 Strokes Gained: Total average and has earned 959 FedExCup Regular Season points (40th). His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.08% ranked 137th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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