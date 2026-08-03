Justin Thomas betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Justin Thomas makes 27-foot birdie putt at Genesis Scottish Open
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Justin Thomas finished tied for 12th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2023. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Thomas's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T12
|70-65-66-68
|-11
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T65
|70-69-68-76
|+3
|7.375
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|69-67-69-73
|-2
|8.250
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|68-66-65-67
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|71-68-75-69
|+3
|65.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|74-75-72-65
|-2
|55.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|69-67-67-69
|-8
|57.333
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|69-69-72-65
|-5
|300.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|13
|67-68-69-72
|-8
|110.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-73-70-69
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|76-75-70-66
|+3
|3.750
Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.768 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 0.847 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.140
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.053
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.532
|0.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.089
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.707
|0.847
Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a -0.053 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 63.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Thomas delivered an exceptional Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green performance this season with a 0.532 mark, which placed him second on TOUR.
- On the greens, Thomas delivered a 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65.
- Thomas ranked 30th with a 0.707 Strokes Gained: Total average and has earned 959 FedExCup Regular Season points (40th). His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.08% ranked 137th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.