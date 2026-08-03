Hank Lebioda betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Hank Lebioda hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic
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Lebioda has missed the cut in his last three appearances at Sedgefield Country Club. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on his track record at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Lebioda's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|2022
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|2021
|MC
|69-69
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Lebioda has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event from 2021-2023.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Lebioda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T42
|69-66-70-69
|-6
|13.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|69-69-65-68
|-13
|32.500
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|73-68-71-71
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T62
|65-68-71-72
|-8
|4.300
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|74
|68-70-72-74
|E
|1.618
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|60-70-63-68
|-27
|57.500
Lebioda's recent performances
- Lebioda has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Lebioda has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has averaged -0.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.155
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.210
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.025
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.461
|-0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.381
|-0.057
Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings
- Lebioda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.155 (120th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Lebioda sports a 0.210 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 70.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lebioda has delivered a -0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.89, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 18.81% of the time.
- Lebioda ranks 137th with 188 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.