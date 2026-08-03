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1H AGO

Hank Lebioda betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Hank Lebioda hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Hank Lebioda hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

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Lebioda has missed the cut in his last three appearances at Sedgefield Country Club. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on his track record at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Lebioda at the Wyndham Championship.

Lebioda's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC70-73+3
2022MC69-72+1
2021MC69-69-2

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Lebioda has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event from 2021-2023.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Lebioda's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4269-66-70-69-613.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT2469-69-65-68-1332.500
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6973-68-71-71-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-73+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6265-68-71-72-84.300
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic7468-70-72-74E1.618
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT660-70-63-68-2757.500

Lebioda's recent performances

  • Lebioda has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Lebioda has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lebioda has averaged -0.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.155-0.086
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2100.474
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0250.184
Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.461-0.630
Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.381-0.057

Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lebioda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.155 (120th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Lebioda sports a 0.210 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 70.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lebioda has delivered a -0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.89, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 18.81% of the time.
  • Lebioda ranks 137th with 188 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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