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2H AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Karl Vilips sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Rocket Classic

Karl Vilips sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Rocket Classic

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Karl Vilips finished tied for 19th at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Vilips at the Wyndham Championship.

Vilips' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1967-67-69-67-10

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Vilips' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Vilips' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6569-67-68-75-13.8
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-75+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3070-64-68-73-524.3
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3972-65-68-69-1014
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC79-69+8--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2468-67-71-70-820.2
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1367-66-63-67-2530.3
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3370-67-70-70-723.3

Vilips' recent performances

  • Vilips has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
  • Vilips has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Vilips has averaged -0.055 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.421-0.222
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0310.139
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.1280.072
Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.303-0.044
Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.216-0.055

Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

  • Vilips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.421 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sported a 0.031 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Vilips delivered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.58% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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