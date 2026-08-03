Karl Vilips betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Karl Vilips sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Rocket Classic
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Karl Vilips finished tied for 19th at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Vilips' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T19
|67-67-69-67
|-10
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Vilips' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T65
|69-67-68-75
|-1
|3.8
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|70-64-68-73
|-5
|24.3
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|72-65-68-69
|-10
|14
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|79-69
|+8
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|68-67-71-70
|-8
|20.2
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|67-66-63-67
|-25
|30.3
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|70-67-70-70
|-7
|23.3
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.055 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.421
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.031
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.128
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.303
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.216
|-0.055
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.421 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sported a 0.031 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vilips delivered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.58% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.