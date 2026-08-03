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1H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Justin Lower sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Rocket Classic

Justin Lower sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Rocket Classic

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Justin Lower returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Lower looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th.

Latest odds for Lower at the Wyndham Championship.

Lower's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4467-69-73-67-4
2024T3366-70-65-71-8
2023MC78-67+5
2022T3672-66-66-69-7

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Lower's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Lower's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 33rd at 8-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Lower's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3868-65-67-73-716.5
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-73+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4269-72-69-69-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5968-65-74-70-32.987
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-68-67-70-118.5
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4569-72-67-71-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3266-68-65-70-194.1
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--

Lower's recent performances

  • Lower's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 32nd at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished at 19-under.
  • Lower has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Lower has averaged -0.133 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.100-0.082
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.464-0.131
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.065-0.017
Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.1570.097
Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.786-0.133

Lower's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.100 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.0 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -0.464 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 63.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 19.75% of the time.
  • Lower has accumulated 73 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 174th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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