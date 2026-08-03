Justin Lower betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Justin Lower sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Rocket Classic
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Justin Lower returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Lower looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th.
Lower's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|2024
|T33
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|2023
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|2022
|T36
|72-66-66-69
|-7
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Lower's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 33rd at 8-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|68-65-67-73
|-7
|16.5
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|69-72-69-69
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|68-65-74-70
|-3
|2.987
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-68-67-70
|-11
|8.5
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|69-72-67-71
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|66-68-65-70
|-19
|4.1
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
Lower's recent performances
- Lower's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 32nd at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished at 19-under.
- Lower has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -0.133 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.100
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.464
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.065
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.157
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.786
|-0.133
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.100 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.0 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -0.464 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 63.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 19.75% of the time.
- Lower has accumulated 73 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 174th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.