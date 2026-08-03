Justin Lower betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.100 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.0 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -0.464 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 63.95% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 19.75% of the time.