J.T. Poston betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.145 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sported a 0.055 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 67.29% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Poston delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.

Poston's Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.120 ranked 84th on TOUR this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.59% ranked 87th.