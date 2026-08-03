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J.T. Poston betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

J.T. Poston drains 20-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at John Deere

J.T. Poston drains 20-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at John Deere

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J.T. Poston finished tied for 11th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Poston at the Wyndham Championship.

Poston's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1167-67-68-66-12
2024MC69-69-2
2023T765-68-67-68-12
2022T2166-70-69-66-9
2021MC71-69E

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Poston's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Poston's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5168-69-71-68-86.629
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship6967-67-71-76+16.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT471-71-71-67E300.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayP170-65-69-72-12700.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3569-67-73-69-218.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-69-67-71-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4971-68-78-68-312.750
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6071-73-68-69-37.750

Poston's recent performances

  • Poston has two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
  • Poston has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.735 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Poston has averaged 0.833 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1450.190
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0550.046
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.203-0.138
Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1230.735
Average Strokes Gained: Total840.1200.833

Poston's advanced stats and rankings

  • Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.145 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sported a 0.055 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 67.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Poston delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
  • Poston's Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.120 ranked 84th on TOUR this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.59% ranked 87th.
  • He currently sits 29th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,193 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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