Jordan Spieth betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Spieth has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of one-under.

Spieth has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Spieth has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.