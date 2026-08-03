Jordan Spieth betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Jordan Spieth gets up-and-down from 162 yards for birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic
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Jordan Spieth finished tied for 31st at seven-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Spieth's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|2024
|MC
|67-71
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of seven-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|68-66-70-68
|-8
|22.429
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|70-69-69-69
|-7
|4.900
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|71-69-73-67
|E
|6.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T56
|73-70-73-74
|+10
|10.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|68-62-73-66
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|69-72-70-68
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|71-71-68-75
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|65-71-75-70
|-7
|55.600
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of one-under.
- Spieth has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged -0.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.116
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.109
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|-0.018
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.167
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.373
|-0.259
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.116 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sported a 0.109 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 88th with a 66.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74.
- Spieth has accumulated 717 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 55th. His overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.373 ranks 56th on TOUR.
- He ranked 84th by breaking par 21.85% of the time and ranked 60th with a 14.79% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.