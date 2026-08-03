Jordan Smith betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Jordan L Smith drains 12-foot putt for birdie on No. 10 at Rocket Classic
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Jordan Smith will compete at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship. The tournament features a $8.5 million purse with defending champion Cam Young looking to repeat after his 22-under winning performance in 2025.
At the Wyndham Championship
- Smith has not competed in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|66-71-65-70
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|71-68-67-68
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|68-63-72-70
|-7
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|65-65-74-68
|-8
|57.333
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T59
|67-67-70-71
|-9
|5.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|73-73-72-69
|-1
|9.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 8-under.
- Smith has an average of 0.490 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 0.515 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.514
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.374
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.235
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.289
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.364
|0.515
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.514 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.374 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 21.97% of the time.
- Smith has accumulated 574 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.14% ranked 34th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.