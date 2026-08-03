Jordan Smith betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.514 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.374 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 21.97% of the time.