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1H AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Jordan L Smith drains 12-foot putt for birdie on No. 10 at Rocket Classic

Jordan L Smith drains 12-foot putt for birdie on No. 10 at Rocket Classic

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Jordan Smith will compete at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship. The tournament features a $8.5 million purse with defending champion Cam Young looking to repeat after his 22-under winning performance in 2025.

Latest odds for Smith at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • Smith has not competed in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Smith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3166-71-65-70-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenT3971-68-67-68-1015.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1868-70-70-69-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2168-63-72-70-739.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1365-65-74-68-857.333
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5967-67-70-71-95.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5573-73-72-69-19.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--

Smith's recent performances

  • Smith has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 8-under.
  • Smith has an average of 0.490 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Smith has averaged 0.515 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.5140.490
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3740.203
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.235-0.280
Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.2890.102
Average Strokes Gained: Total580.3640.515

Smith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.514 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.374 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 21.97% of the time.
  • Smith has accumulated 574 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.14% ranked 34th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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