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2H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen's 94-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at Rocket Classic

Joel Dahmen's 94-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at Rocket Classic

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Joel Dahmen finished tied for fifteenth with an 11-under performance in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Dahmen at the Wyndham Championship.

Dahmen's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1561-67-73-68-11
2024T6471-64-73-72E
2023T6470-67-72-71E
2022T8169-68-76-70+3
2021MC68-71-1

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • His best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Dahmen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-69-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3470-69-66-68-1120.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2471-66-69-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-67-68-69-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4666-71-71-67-99.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-68+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4269-66-75-69-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-77+6--
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6275-73-70-71+17.500

Dahmen's recent performances

  • Dahmen's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 24th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 12-under.
  • He has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Dahmen has an average of 1.086 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Dahmen has an average of -0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.737 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1720.238
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5771.086
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.2680.058
Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.615-0.645
Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.1330.737

Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.577 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 20.93% of the time.
  • Dahmen earned 261 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranked 119th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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