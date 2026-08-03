Joel Dahmen betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Joel Dahmen's 94-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at Rocket Classic
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Joel Dahmen finished tied for fifteenth with an 11-under performance in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Dahmen's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|61-67-73-68
|-11
|2024
|T64
|71-64-73-72
|E
|2023
|T64
|70-67-72-71
|E
|2022
|T81
|69-68-76-70
|+3
|2021
|MC
|68-71
|-1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 11-under.
- His best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|20.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|71-66-69-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|66-71-71-67
|-9
|9.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|75-73-70-71
|+1
|7.500
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 24th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 12-under.
- He has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has an average of 1.086 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has an average of -0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.737 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.172
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.577
|1.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.268
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.615
|-0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.133
|0.737
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.577 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 20.93% of the time.
- Dahmen earned 261 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranked 119th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.