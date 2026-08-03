Joe Highsmith betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Highsmith has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.

Highsmith has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.