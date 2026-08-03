Joe Highsmith betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Joe Highsmith's 213-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic
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Joe Highsmith returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Highsmith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Highsmith's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|2024
|MC
|70-68
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T42
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|13
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T6
|68-67-68-68
|-17
|55
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|70
|70-68-72-72
|+2
|3
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-69-71-73
|-1
|1.920
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Highsmith has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged 0.607 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.355
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.086
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.162
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.275
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.878
|0.607
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.355 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a -0.086 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 61.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.77% of the time.
- Highsmith ranks 150th with 136 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.