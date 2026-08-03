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2H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith's 213-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic

Joe Highsmith's 213-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic

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Joe Highsmith returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Highsmith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Highsmith at the Wyndham Championship.

Highsmith's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-71+2
2024MC70-68-2

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Highsmith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4268-67-67-72-613
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-71E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT668-67-68-68-1755
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-67-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7070-68-72-72+23
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-68+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-75+5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-69-71-73-11.920

Highsmith's recent performances

  • Highsmith has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
  • Highsmith has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Highsmith has averaged 0.607 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.3550.009
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.0860.396
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.162-0.023
Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.2750.225
Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.8780.607

Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.355 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a -0.086 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 61.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.77% of the time.
  • Highsmith ranks 150th with 136 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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