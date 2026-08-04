Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Jimmy Stanger hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic
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Jimmy Stanger will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 at the 2026 Wyndham Championship. The tournament features an $8.5 million purse with Cam Young as the defending champion after his 22-under performance in 2025.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Stanger's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Stanger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T51
|69-70-67-70
|-8
|7.250
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|65-67-68-67
|-13
|108.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|71-71-66-70
|-6
|9.333
Stanger's recent performances
- Stanger has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Stanger has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has averaged -0.770 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.496
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.940
|-0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.033
|-0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.155
|-0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.322
|-0.770
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.496 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sports a -0.940 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 65.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stanger delivers a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 22.83% of the time.
- Stanger has earned 192 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 135th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.