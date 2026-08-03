Jesper Svensson betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Jesper Svensson nearly aces No. 11 at Rocket Classic
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Svensson missed the cut at last year's Wyndham Championship, shooting 2-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to bounce back at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Svensson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-69
|+2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|65-69-70-71
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|78
|73-66-77-73
|+9
|4.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|70-68-67-74
|-1
|6.257
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-65-68-68
|-13
|108.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|63-72-65-65
|-19
|70.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T69
|67-70-73-73
|+3
|3.100
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.576
|0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.397
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.008
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.226
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.039
|0.460
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.576 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.4 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a -0.397 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23.
- Svensson has earned 240 FedExCup Regular Season points (124th) and has broken par 22.61% of the time (42nd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.