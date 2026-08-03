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1H AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson nearly aces No. 11 at Rocket Classic

Jesper Svensson nearly aces No. 11 at Rocket Classic

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Svensson missed the cut at last year's Wyndham Championship, shooting 2-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to bounce back at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Svensson at the Wyndham Championship.

Svensson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-69+2

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC75-66+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT4465-69-70-71-910.071
July 19, 2026The Open Championship7873-66-77-73+94.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5270-68-67-74-16.257
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT466-65-68-68-13108.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT963-72-65-65-1970.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-72+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6967-70-73-73+33.100

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Svensson has an average of 0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has averaged 0.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5760.468
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.397-0.105
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.0080.186
Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.226-0.088
Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.0390.460

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.576 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.4 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a -0.397 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23.
  • Svensson has earned 240 FedExCup Regular Season points (124th) and has broken par 22.61% of the time (42nd).

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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