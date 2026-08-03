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1H AGO

Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang sinks 6-foot birdie putt on No. 1 at 3M Open

Jeffrey Kang sinks 6-foot birdie putt on No. 1 at 3M Open

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Jeffrey Kang will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 for the 2026 Wyndham Championship. Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Latest odds for Kang at the Wyndham Championship.

Kang's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-71+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT6467-70-72-73-24.100
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4870-69-71-70-84.169
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC65-75E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-69-71-71-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-67-68-71-105.860
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-69-61-70-2757.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6567-74-73-75+13.900

Kang's recent performances

  • Kang has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Kang has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.796 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kang has averaged -0.737 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.4200.135
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.130-0.222
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.0890.145
Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.500-0.796
Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.962-0.737

Kang's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.420 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sported a -0.130 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 62.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kang delivered a -0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranked 149th by breaking par 19.03% of the time.
  • Kang has earned 101 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 162nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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