Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Jeffrey Kang sinks 6-foot birdie putt on No. 1 at 3M Open
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Jeffrey Kang will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 for the 2026 Wyndham Championship. Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T64
|67-70-72-73
|-2
|4.100
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|70-69-71-70
|-8
|4.169
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|65-75
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-69-71-71
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-67-68-71
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-69-61-70
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|67-74-73-75
|+1
|3.900
Kang's recent performances
- Kang has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Kang has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.796 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -0.737 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.420
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.130
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.089
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.500
|-0.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.962
|-0.737
Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- Kang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.420 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sported a -0.130 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 62.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kang delivered a -0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranked 149th by breaking par 19.03% of the time.
- Kang has earned 101 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 162nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.