Jason Day betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Jason Day makes birdie on No. 18 at Travelers
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Jason Day returns to the Wyndham Championship, which runs Aug. 6-9 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Day withdrew from this tournament in 2022 after shooting 67 in the opening round.
Jason Day's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|WD
|67
|-
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Day's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2022, he withdrew after posting a 67 in the opening round.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Jason Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|70-68-67-69
|-6
|9.292
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|69-70-75-72
|+6
|7.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|68
|75-69-72-75
|+7
|6.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|77-70-69-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-72-72-64
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|69-71-68-75
|-5
|101.667
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|68-63-68-68
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|70-70-72-80
|+4
|9.000
Jason Day's recent performances
- Day has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Day has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged -1.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jason Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.075
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.628
|-0.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.506
|0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.159
|-0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.038
|-1.049
Jason Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.075 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sports a -0.628 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 66.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Day has excelled with a 0.506 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Day has delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.
- Day has accumulated 495 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 75th. He ranks 36th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.21% and 111th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.