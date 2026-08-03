Jason Day betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.075 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sports a -0.628 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 66.88% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Day has excelled with a 0.506 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR.

On the greens, Day has delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.