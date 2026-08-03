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2H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Jason Day makes birdie on No. 18 at Travelers

Jason Day makes birdie on No. 18 at Travelers

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Jason Day returns to the Wyndham Championship, which runs Aug. 6-9 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Day withdrew from this tournament in 2022 after shooting 67 in the opening round.

Latest odds for Day at the Wyndham Championship.

Jason Day's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022WD67-

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Day's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2022, he withdrew after posting a 67 in the opening round.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Jason Day's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5570-68-67-69-69.292
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-76+6--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6569-70-75-72+67.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship6875-69-72-75+76.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3877-70-69-68-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4270-72-72-64-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1269-71-68-75-5101.667
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT668-63-68-68-1388.750
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5970-70-72-80+49.000

Jason Day's recent performances

  • Day has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
  • Day has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Day has averaged -1.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jason Day's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.075-0.272
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.628-0.897
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.5060.605
Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.159-0.484
Average Strokes Gained: Total99-0.038-1.049

Jason Day's advanced stats and rankings

  • Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.075 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sports a -0.628 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 66.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the greens, Day has excelled with a 0.506 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Day has delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.
  • Day has accumulated 495 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 75th. He ranks 36th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.21% and 111th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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