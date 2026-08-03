Jackson Suber betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Jackson Suber holes 34-foot shot for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Jackson Suber missed the cut at Sedgefield Country Club in 2025, posting a score of 3-over. He returns to Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2026 Wyndham Championship, which runs Aug. 6-9 at the par-70, 7,131-yard layout.
Suber's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-67
|+3
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Suber's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|65-69-70-74
|-2
|30.833
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|68-64-66-69
|-17
|91.667
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|68-67-64-70
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-65-66-70
|-13
|108.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T67
|69-69-70-75
|+3
|3.400
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-61-69-63
|-23
|135.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|69-70-69-67
|-9
|26.607
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- Suber has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Suber has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged 0.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.036
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.440
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.069
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.274
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.270
|0.487
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.036 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.440 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 23.20% of the time.
- Suber has accumulated 461 FedExCup Regular Season points (82nd) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.