Jackson Suber betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Suber has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

Suber has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.

Suber has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.