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2H AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Jackson Suber holes 34-foot shot for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Jackson Suber holes 34-foot shot for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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Jackson Suber missed the cut at Sedgefield Country Club in 2025, posting a score of 3-over. He returns to Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2026 Wyndham Championship, which runs Aug. 6-9 at the par-70, 7,131-yard layout.

Latest odds for Suber at the Wyndham Championship.

Suber's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC76-67+3

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Suber's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Suber's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5066-71-69-70-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-75+1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2865-69-70-74-230.833
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT668-64-66-69-1791.667
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3068-67-64-70-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT466-65-66-70-13108.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6769-69-70-75+33.400
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-61-69-63-23135.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1969-70-69-67-926.607

Suber's recent performances

  • Suber has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • Suber has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Suber has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Suber has averaged 0.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0360.108
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4400.296
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.0690.207
Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.274-0.125
Average Strokes Gained: Total680.2700.487

Suber's advanced stats and rankings

  • Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.036 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.440 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 23.20% of the time.
  • Suber has accumulated 461 FedExCup Regular Season points (82nd) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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