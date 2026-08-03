Jackson Koivun betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Jackson Koivun's 126-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 3 at Rocket Classic
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Jackson Koivun finished tied for fifth at 14-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Koivun's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|68-66-65-67
|-14
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Koivun's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Koivun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|69-67-67-69
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|1
|64-68-61-66
|-25
|500.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|67-68-66-67
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-71-74-68
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T4
|67-66-68-71
|-16
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|68-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T6
|73-66-68-68
|-5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|70-64-68-67
|-15
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
Koivun's recent performances
- Koivun has finished in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 25-under.
- Koivun has an average of 0.514 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Koivun has averaged 1.694 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.515
|0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.649
|0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.251
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.280
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.694
|1.694
Koivun's advanced stats and rankings
- Koivun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.515 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koivun sports a 0.649 mark. He maintains a 74.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Koivun delivers a 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.67 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 24.38% of the time with a 12.65% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Koivun currently ranks 70th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 558 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.