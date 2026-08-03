Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Hideki Matsuyama sinks 19-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Rocket Classic
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Hideki Matsuyama finished tied for 19th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Matsuyama's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T19
|70-66-67-67
|-10
|2023
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|2021
|MC
|69-69
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Matsuyama has missed the cut in two of his last three appearances at this event.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T5
|67-68-68-64
|-13
|100.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|70-65-65-64
|-20
|133.750
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T14
|72-67-67-70
|-4
|90.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-67-66-66
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|71-73-77-73
|+14
|6.875
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T43
|72-73-78-72
|+7
|17.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|66-65-70-71
|-8
|57.333
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|70-67-71-72
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|71
|72-75-72-76
|+11
|5.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T53
|70-71-74-71
|-2
|11.250
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 1.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.115
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.397
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.444
|0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.057
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.782
|1.123
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.397 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 65.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
- Matsuyama currently sits 24th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,319 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.