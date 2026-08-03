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2H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama sinks 19-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Rocket Classic

Hideki Matsuyama sinks 19-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Rocket Classic

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Hideki Matsuyama finished tied for 19th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Wyndham Championship.

Matsuyama's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1970-66-67-67-10
2023MC71-74+5
2021MC69-69-2

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Matsuyama has missed the cut in two of his last three appearances at this event.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Matsuyama's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT567-68-68-64-13100.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT370-65-65-64-20133.750
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1472-67-67-70-490.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1467-67-66-66-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6571-73-77-73+146.875
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4372-73-78-72+717.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1366-65-70-71-857.333
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2670-67-71-72E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship7172-75-72-76+115.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5370-71-74-71-211.250

Matsuyama's recent performances

  • Matsuyama has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
  • Matsuyama has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Matsuyama has averaged 1.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.1150.346
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.3970.277
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4440.598
Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.057-0.099
Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7821.123

Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

  • Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.397 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 65.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
  • Matsuyama currently sits 24th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,319 points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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