Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Matsuyama has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.

Matsuyama has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.