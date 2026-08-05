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5H AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Henrik Norlander hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP

Henrik Norlander hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP

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Henrik Norlander returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Norlander looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 62nd.

Latest odds for Norlander at the Wyndham Championship.

Norlander's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6267-69-74-69-1
2024MC69-69-2
2023MC72-78+10
2022T4769-67-72-66-6

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 47th at 6-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Norlander's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-71+4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6873-68-73-73+33.060
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5770-72-71-71-43.298
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2565-67-71-64-15--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-74+5--

Norlander's recent performances

  • Norlander had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 15-under.
  • Norlander has an average of -0.454 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Norlander has averaged -0.943 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.762-0.454
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.149-0.074
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.078-0.153
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.545-0.262
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.534-0.943

Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

  • Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.762 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.4 yards shows his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norlander has a -0.149 mark. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Norlander has delivered a -0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he has broken par 19.05% of the time.
  • Norlander currently ranks 206th with 6 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Wyndham Championship

Austin Eckroat
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Matti Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
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Jordan Smith
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Thorbjørn Olesen
DEN
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