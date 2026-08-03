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8H AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Hayden Springer hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Hayden Springer hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

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Springer missed the cut at the 2024 Wyndham Championship after posting a score of 3-under. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Springer at the Wyndham Championship.

Springer's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC70-67-3

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Springer's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Springer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC65-75E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-69-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2469-70-67-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC74-68+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5866-68-71-72-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2470-71-69-66-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT258-70-62-68-30133.750

Springer's recent performances

  • Springer has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
  • Springer has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.650 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Springer has averaged -0.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.075-0.296
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.139-0.165
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.163-0.234
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1260.650
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.249-0.046

Springer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Springer posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.075 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sports a -0.139 mark. He has a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Springer delivers a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he breaks par 24.40% of the time.
  • Springer currently ranks 134th with 196 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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