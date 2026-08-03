Hayden Springer betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Hayden Springer hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic
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Springer missed the cut at the 2024 Wyndham Championship after posting a score of 3-under. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Springer's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-67
|-3
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|65-75
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|69-70-67-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|66-68-71-72
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|70-71-69-66
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|58-70-62-68
|-30
|133.750
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Springer has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.650 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged -0.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.075
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.139
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.163
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.126
|0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.249
|-0.046
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.075 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sports a -0.139 mark. He has a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer delivers a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he breaks par 24.40% of the time.
- Springer currently ranks 134th with 196 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.